In a battle of the two South Africans on Tour, Matt McGillivray (RSA) bested Jordy Smith (RSA) in their Quarterfinal clash to book his spot in the Semifinals where he came up against eventual winner John John Florence(HAW). In his second Semifinal of the year, McGillivray said patience pays off. “Being more patient in the water and just building on experience, believing in myself that I can win heats if I stick to my own surfing is what it’s about. Don’t get lost, just focus on yourself and believe.” McGillivray was on the backfoot against Florence who had the South African surfer in a combination situation after the Hawaiian scored a 10-point ride. McGillivray didn’t give up the fight and continued to build on his score. In the dying minutes, he paddled into a medium-sized wave and completed three aerial manoeuvres to score a 7.93, but it wasn’t enough and he bowed out of the competition. A huge result for the J-Bay local though.