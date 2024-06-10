24 mins ago 24 mins ago
Matt McGillivray Earns Semifinal Finish At Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona

Caroline Marks (USA) and John John Florence (HAW) won the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona, Stop No. 7 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2024 Championship Tour (CT) with Saffa regularfoot Matt McGillivray finishing joint third.

The event’s results also affected the World Rankings seeing a shuffle within the Top 5 as Florence secured his place into the WSL Finals, and Marks moved to World No. 2 as she took another step closer to defending her World Title. Brisa Hennessy (CRC) moves to No. 3, with Molly Picklum(AUS) and Johanne Defay (FRA) moving down one place but still among the Top 5. Jack Robinson (AUS) moved to No. 2, with Griffin Colapinto (USA), Ethan Ewing (AUS), and Jordy Smith (RSA) holding the remaining Top 5 spots. 

Pictured: Matt McGillivray (RSA) boosting his way to the semifinals at the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona. Credit: © WSL / Aaron Hughes 
In a battle of the two South Africans on Tour, Matt McGillivray (RSA) bested Jordy Smith (RSA) in their Quarterfinal clash to book his spot in the Semifinals where he came up against eventual winner John John Florence(HAW).

In his second Semifinal of the year, McGillivray said patience pays off. “Being more patient in the water and just building on experience, believing in myself that I can win heats if I stick to my own surfing is what it’s about. Don’t get lost, just focus on yourself and believe.”

McGillivray was on the backfoot against Florence who had the South African surfer in a combination situation after the Hawaiian scored a 10-point ride. McGillivray didn’t give up the fight and continued to build on his score. In the dying minutes, he paddled into a medium-sized wave and completed three aerial manoeuvres to score a 7.93, but it wasn’t enough and he bowed out of the competition. A huge result for the J-Bay local though.

