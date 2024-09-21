Small but contestable waves were the order of the day for the second day of the Rip Curl GromSearch Seal Point presented by Sea Harvest and The Kouga Municipality.

This contest, the fifth and final event in the five-part series, will decide the series winners and award the two U16 division winners special prizes. The U16 Girls and Boys winners will win an entry into the Rip Curl GromSearch International Finals in Bali in November and a R20k travel voucher to be used towards this event. Zigzag Magazine, Sea Harvest, and the Royal St Andrews Hotel in Port Alfred sponsored the prizes, along with Rip Curl.