Zigzag presents… The Maldives!

Unlike the design of many of the surf charter boats in the Maldives, Atoll Jade is unique with the accommodation space available. There are 10 air-conditioned suites with full size windows, providing panoramic views of the pristine Indian Ocean at all times. All suites also have their own ensuite bathroom with hot and cold water showers. Another great feature of the Atoll Jade is the onboard desalination plant capable of keeping up to 12 guests fully hydrated for a month!

Surfed out? You will be. Atoll Jade has 3 spacious areas to kick your feet up to relax when you aren’t enjoying the waves. A large dining area and bar to the stern of the boat is the main ‘hang out’ spot. As you wander through the wide open hallway, you come to a comfortable TV room where you can relax, read a book from the library or put a movie on. Finally, the top deck is a popular spot to get some solitude, relax in a hammock or give yourself the best vantage point to see your mates shredding the break you are lucky enough to be perched alongside.

