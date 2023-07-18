Zigzag 47.3 – Sneak Peek

ZIGZAG 47.3 – THE GROM ISSUE – ‘The Kids Are Alright’ – is out now!
Here’s a sneak peek into the latest issue of Zigzag. It’s all about the lighties! This issue dives into the next generation, the places that produce the goods and the history of grom life in SA.
From Gremmies to Men – Shaun Tomson writes about growing up in Durban and learning to surf – and shares some life lessons he learned from his dad.
Nurture / Nature: SA’s Surf Nurseries – South Africa is a factory production line for world-class surfing. We asked some well-known locals to sing the praises for their home breaks.
Zag’s Big Grom Roll Call – Come check this out. We’ve compiled 32 pages of South Africa’s hottest surfing talent under the age of 21. Drums please!!
Live for Today – and Tomorrow – Concussions and head injuries incurred while surfing heavy waves tend to have a greater impact on the health of younger surfers. Dougal Paterson ponders whether big-wave surfing should be age restricted.
Champions of Liberia – South Africa, Morocco, Senegal and Ghana are the African countries most people associate with surfing. But watch out for Liberia!