Zigzag 47.1 – Sneak Peek

Zigzag 47.1 – Exiles – ‘Blood is thicker than borders’ – is out now!
Here’s a sneak peek into the latest issue of Zigzag. Is the grass really greener on the other side, or just where you water it? This issue offers a surfer’s perspective on the age old debate.
Available via courier, in post boxes and on the shelves of your favourite surf shops, coffee shops, airports and primo coastal Woolworths, Spars, Checkers, Pick n Pay and more… Or just buy it right here, now!
You Can Do Better! – A small fishing village in Liberia, blessed with J-Bay quality lefthand point breaks, is showing the world how surfing can be a catalyst for growth and development.
Chasing the Wind – From Cape Town to California, Donald Brink is building a global reputation with his innovative and often strange and quirky surf craft. This is his story.
The Original Surf Exile – Many Saffas love to hate Pottz. Here’s a quick overview of how the mercurial surf talent ended up defecting to the United Kingdom… and why.