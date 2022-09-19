Zigzag 46.4 – Sneak Peek

Zigzag 46.4 – ‘Endless Runners – How J-Bay Continues to Define Surf Culture’ – is out now!
Here’s a sneak peek into the latest issue of Zigzag. A closer look at the impact Jeffrey’s Bay has had on surf culture and all the stories that go with it.
Or just buy it here, now.
THE DREAM IN FACE BRICK – Development in Jeffreys Bay has long been driven by world-class waves and it’s arguably the first town in Africa to be built by surfing. But at what cost?
LAID BARE – Reflections from a Fifty Year Love Affair.
HOME SEWN – Cheron Kraak’s story has the makings of a movie script: a small-town girl goes from sewing boardshorts at the beach to becoming a surf-industry magnate. It’s a rags-to-riches story that has been told many times; but if you haven’t heard it, let’s catch you up quickly.
ANOMALY – Three types of waves that turn the normal rules on their head.
