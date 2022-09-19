Zigzag 46.4 – Sneak Peek

Zigzag 46.4 – ‘Endless Runners – How J-Bay Continues to Define Surf Culture’ – is out now!

Here’s a sneak peek into the latest issue of Zigzag. A closer look at the impact Jeffrey’s Bay has had on surf culture and all the stories that go with it.

Available via courier, in post boxes and on the shelves of your favourite surf shops, coffee shops, airports and primo coastal Spars, Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay and more… Or just buy it here, now.