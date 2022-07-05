Zigzag 46.3 – Sneak Peek

Zigzag 46.3 – ‘Tales from the Atlantic’ – is out now!
Here’s a sneak peek into the latest issue of Zigzag. A dive into the Atlantic and its surf stories.
Available via courier, in post boxes and on the shelves of your favourite surf shops, coffee shops, airports and primo coastal Spars, Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay and more… Or just buy it here, now.
SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST – The Eli Beukes story.
CÔTE D’IVOIRE – Hits and misses along the Ivory Coast’s untapped shores.
REMAKING MADEIRA – How the world’s best big wave point break was broken, and how it might be fixed.
A DAKAR RALLY – Running through West Africa with Joshe Faulkner, Italo Ferreira and Cherif Fall.
COLD COMFORT – A handful of images to ease your passage through the months ahead.
1 Comment
