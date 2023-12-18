Xcel for Xmas

Our friends at Xcel have thrown the Zag audience a never to be repeated discount deal, just in time for Xmas!
Celebrating their 40 year long heritage of wetsuit innovation, design and technology, you can now slide into one of their Limited Edition, 40th Anniversary Infiniti suits for a whopping 30% discount.
Check this, and other wetsuit deals here.
Xcel’s Limited Edition, 40th Anniversary Infiniti suits are a blast from the past, featuring some of their most iconic, bright, and bold styles. This fun retro collection features more colour blocking than their traditional minimalist philosophy while utilizing the modern design, technology, and materials the Xcel brand is known for.
Ideal Core Warmth and Performance. The Infiniti series is the work horse in the Xcel lineup. It offers the perfect balance of warmth and stretch. The Radiant Rebound core locks out cold, while rebounding body’s heat within. ThermoLite IR is used in the lower interior for added stretch and warmth. The exterior has Channel Flex upper and Ultra Stretch lower.
The Anniversary suits deal as follows, less 30% off normal RSP, we have
Xcel’s Limited Edition, 40th Anniversary Infiniti suits are available in:
Youth 3/2 and 4/3mm
Womens 3/2 and 4/3mm
Mens 3/2mm in two colours
One more time for the TLDR crew: Xcel and Zigzag bring you finest rubber at the biggest discount… Jump in.