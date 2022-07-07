West by Southwest | The Eli Beukes Story

“There’s a good variety of waves up here, but it’s hardly ever perfect. If you want to surf here, you have to be able to surf everything.” Says Eli when asked about the waves on the West Coast.

It’s clear to see that this sort of environment has shaped the way Eli surfs. He’s your typical top-tier modern surfer in terms of having all the tricks in the book, but his ability to showcase his skills in all conditions and with such charisma is something not often seen.