After an eight-month hiatus, we’re stoked to be back in print! Read on for a sneak peak at issue 48.2 and get your issue, here.

INSIGHT: Blending Tradition and Modernity In The Land of Terranga

Way up the West Coast of Africa, the young women of the Surfkids Shredding Senegal project

are finding their passion for surfing and using it as a powerful tool for personal growth and self-discovery.

COMMUNITY: To Live And Die For Your Club

Club culture is making a comeback in SA surfing and we couldn’t be more stoked. Jarvi explores memories, archives and recent developments to provide an overview of the resurgence.

PHOTO FEATURE: What We Love About Surfing

Magical moments that define our love for this lifestyle, captured in multiple pages of mesmerizing megabytes by some of the finest photographers.

PROFILE: The Rise of Surprise

Ntokoko ‘Surprise’ Maphumulo has had a number of mentors who have guided him to where he is today. Now, he is stepping into the role of a mentor himself.

TRAVEL: Watershed Moments In West Africa

The trip that changed it all for cover guy Eli Beukes, as told by the man himself.

ENVIRONMENTAL: What is Happening on the Coast

Among the turds and turbulence of coastal destruction, there is some good news. Here’s a roundup of what is happening on the West Coast, in Eastern Cape and up into KwaZulu-Natal.

