The Shape of Things returns with Episode 2, and this time, Rick heads to Durban to meet Christy Gilmore—one of Mzansi’s best longboarders and an emerging force in surfboard shaping. From multiple SA titles to shaping some of the most exciting boards coming out of Durban, Christy is breaking boundaries and carving her own path in the surf industry.

From Surfer to Shaper

“My name is Christy Gilmore. I’ve been shaping for the last four years, I’d say. I’ve been surfing since I was six years old. Born and raised in Durban, South Africa,” she shares.

Finding Her Own Way

Christy’s shaping journey started under the mentorship of Baron Stonder, who made her watch and learn long before letting her pick up a tool. More recently, she’s been working closely with Elton Lee Ireland of Els Surf, refining her designs and developing her own models.

“I work until two and then I go straight to the factory and just graft until late,” she says, explaining how she is a full-time lifeguard. “I’ve just started glassing now. Glassing’s a heavy deal. Shaping’s one thing, but glassing is like… it gels on me too quick!”

Despite the challenges, Christy’s passion shines through. She’s not just shaping boards—she’s shaping a movement.

More Than Just a Shaper

Beyond making beautifully crafted surfboards, Christy is also inspiring the next generation of young female surfers and shapers.

“It’s a big thing for me, just being a role model for all the little girls out there, showing them that we can put our foot down if we want to and achieve anything we set our minds to.”

Her advice? “Just stick to what you want to do and don’t let people push you down. If you have a goal, go for it.”