A Celebration of South African Surfboard Shapers

Behind every wave ridden, there’s a craftsman—a surfboard shaper. In his new web series, The Shape of Things, our friend and yours Ricky ‘Badness’ Basnett takes us through the veil of foam dust to highlight the unsung heroes of the surf industry: the crafters who build the boards we ride.

“Shapers are the backbone of the industry,” Ricky muses. “Without shapers, we don’t have surfing. You know what I mean?”

Produced, directed and narrated by Rick, the series is a heartfelt tribute to the dedication and artistry of some of South Africa’s local shapers.

Catch EP1 featuring long-time Zag Showcase legend and Masters ripper, Gary van Wieringen below:

“I wanted to highlight our local shapers,” says Rick, before adding: “I think we’ve got a whole bunch of guys here doing some incredible stuff, and I really just wanted to shine a light on people that I think are doing some insane work.”

In that vein, The Shape of Things isn’t just a technical look at how boards are made; it’s a tribute to the people who dedicate their lives to this craft. Ricky’s raw, unfiltered narration adds an authentic touch to the series, making it clear this project comes from the heart.

Stay tuned for more episodes as Ricky continues to uncover the stories of South Africa’s finest surfboard shapers. If the first episode is anything to go by, this series will be a lekker journey into the heart of the surf community.