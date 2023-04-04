From the beach to the jol and even fresh enough for dinner with the in-laws. VANS introduced the first go anywhere, do anything, rinseable Slip-On Sandals.
The Slip-on Trek Sandals aren’t for everyone, but wearing shoes to the beach isn’t always ideal, either—and that’s why Vans have welcomed the Slip-On TRK to the family.
Just go surf, rinse, then repeat. Taking the Classic Slip-On silhouette to a whole new level, the Slip-On TRK combines all the Vans DNA that you know and love with a durable, single piece injected construction, deconstructed checkerboard drainage holes for breathability, and an oversized reverse waffle sole for incredible traction in any situation. Designed to be lightweight and fully rinseable, the Slip-On TRK is easy to pack for your next adventure, so you can slip-on and on and on…
- BIG-TIME TRACTION – Improved traction for any situation, thanks to the oversized reverse waffle sole.
- BREATHABLE AND RINSEABLE – Drainage holes mean that whatever goes in goes right back out.
- A ONE-PIECE, SOLID, DURABLE DESIGN – A single-piece injected construction makes the Slip-On TRK collapsible and packable, as well as durable.
The Vans x Slip-on Mule TRK Collection is available globally at Vans Surf retail locations and here.