VANS X SLIP-ON MULE TRK

Just go surf, rinse, then repeat. Taking the Classic Slip-On silhouette to a whole new level, the Slip-On TRK combines all the Vans DNA that you know and love with a durable, single piece injected construction, deconstructed checkerboard drainage holes for breathability, and an oversized reverse waffle sole for incredible traction in any situation. Designed to be lightweight and fully rinseable, the Slip-On TRK is easy to pack for your next adventure, so you can slip-on and on and on…