Vans x Mami Wata | Celebrating African Surf Culture

Founded in 2017, Mami Wata is literally translated in West African Pidgin English as “Mama Water” or Mother Ocean. Based out of Cape Town, the brand is focused on furthering manufacturing diversity and surf development in Africa and supporting world-leading African surf therapy organizations Waves for Change and Surfers Not Street Children, Mami Wata’s mission is to offer a different narrative of surfing and Africa to the world and to educate and share the positive effects of surfing with everyone. This season, Vans partners with Mami Wata to deliver a collection founded on these principles and inspired by important cultural moments in Africa’s history.

From Zaire’s “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974 and Nigeria’s “Festac ‘77,” to the annual “Felabration” in Lagos, this new head to toe collection takes the iconic, bold and graphic imagery of these cultural events and adds a modern Vans twist, tying back to Vans’ heritage Checkerboard prints. Vans Authentic VR3 in Mami Wata Cream is the hero of the collection and follows Vans’ strict materials guidelines with one or a combination of regenerative, responsibly sourced renewable, and recycled materials making up at least 30% of the product.