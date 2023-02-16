Vans x Mami Wata | Celebrating African Surf Culture

Vans x Mami Wata H2T Collection Celebrates African Surf Culture.
Vans Authentic VR3 SF is sustainably minded and inspired by the legacy of African festivals and cultural events.
Vans Surf is proud to announce its latest head-to-toe collection with African surf lifestyle brand Mami Wata, which draws inspiration from African surf culture, key historical cultural events, and the power and positivity of surfing. The collection leads with Vans Authentic VR3 SF, accompanied by a curated assortment of additional footwear styles, apparel and accessories.
Founded in 2017, Mami Wata is literally translated in West African Pidgin English as “Mama Water” or Mother Ocean. Based out of Cape Town, the brand is focused on furthering manufacturing diversity and surf development in Africa and supporting world-leading African surf therapy organizations Waves for Change and Surfers Not Street Children, Mami Wata’s mission is to offer a different narrative of surfing and Africa to the world and to educate and share the positive effects of surfing with everyone. This season, Vans partners with Mami Wata to deliver a collection founded on these principles and inspired by important cultural moments in Africa’s history.
From Zaire’s “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974 and Nigeria’s “Festac ‘77,” to the annual “Felabration” in Lagos, this new head to toe collection takes the iconic, bold and graphic imagery of these cultural events and adds a modern Vans twist, tying back to Vans’ heritage Checkerboard prints. Vans Authentic VR3 in Mami Wata Cream is the hero of the collection and follows Vans’ strict materials guidelines with one or a combination of regenerative, responsibly sourced renewable, and recycled materials making up at least 30% of the product.
The upper features gold-rated tannery leather and regenerative cotton, which is produced from agricultural practices that are intended to help promote biodiversity, enhance water cycles, improve soil health and sequester carbon. The outsole featuresn Vans’ all-new VR3Waffle rubber compound, which is made from a natural rubber, rather than a petroleum-derived synthetic rubber. The new natural rubber compound was developed and engineered to maintain the grip and durability Vans is known for. The brand-new VR3Cush drop-in footbed is made using 25 percent biobased EVA foam partially sourced from sugarcane, without sacrificing performance.
Along with the Mami Wata Authentic VR3 SF, the new collection also features a Style 36 Decon VR3 SF and the Sk8 Hi Decon VR3 SF, both in Mami Wata Cream. By utilizing bold graphic details in contrast to a micro-Checkerboard, inspired by hand-woven fabrics popular throughout Africa, this collection pays homage to the past, while giving a vibrant nod to the future generations that will live and define African surf culture. The new apparel features a Mami Wata Pullover, short sleeve tees, woven, boardshort and hat.
The Vans x Mami Wata Collection is available globally at Vans Surf retail locations and here.