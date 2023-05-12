VANS SURF VR3 COLLECTION

Vans strike again with a fresh new collection featuring up and coming Hawaiian grom Pua De Soto – who visited SA last year with Smile Wave (Surfers Not Street Children supporters).
Forward-thinking materials meet the natural, classic DNA in the Surf VR3 collection, the latest chapter in Vans’ continued commitment to more sustainably-focused clothing and footwear.
Vans believes that every little bit helps. That’s why this collection was made with strict material guidelines, including the Circle Vee, which leverages Vans’ VR3Waffle™ outsole, constructed from regeneratively grown natural rubber, sourced from farms using agricultural practices that are designed to promote diversity, enhance water cycles, improve soil health, and sequester carbon from the atmosphere.
Created with an appreciation for nature and nodding to future generations, the new Surf VR3 Collection features a selection of thoughtfully designed apparel and footwear, including the hero style of the collection, the Circle Vee in Ocean Blue. Rounding out the footwear is the UltraRange VR3 in Beach Sand and the Style 36 Decon VR3 SF in Sunshine.