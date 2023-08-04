The Salty Mule | Max Elkington at Skeleton Bay

We’ve all seen countless clips of Skeleton Bay over the past few weeks and with another swell approaching next week we will no doubt be fed many more left hand freight trains for us to mind surf. However, this edit was one we couldn’t ignore. Max has been one of the stand-out surfers at the Donkey this year and this film is a testament to that.

Here’s ‘Salty Mule’ ft Max Elkington at pumping Skeleton Bay for you to enjoy while we wait for what the next swell will bring…