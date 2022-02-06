The Other West Coast

I remember looking out of the window on the flight out of Durban. I could see Umdloti as we banked east, and the waves didn’t look bad at all. I didn’t surf it that often, but I would have swapped anything for one more session there.

Warm water (wouldn’t be getting that anymore). Baggies (packed away). Sunblock (no need).

I was Canada-bound; and as I saw another set rolling through, I literally felt like shedding a tear.

Don’t worry bru, I consoled myself. You’re going to get a good wetsuit; you’ll find an ou with a boat; you’re going to find a wave that’s never been surfed… Plus, no sharks in Canada! You gotta embrace that. Then I looked out the window again.

“Jeez, babe, Umdloti’s going off,” I said to my wife.

“Yeah, it is – but you hardly ever surfed Umdloti,” she replied, then looked at me. “Are you crying?”

“No… just got something in my eye.”

Five flights, one sleepover in Seattle and 42 hours of travelling later, and we finally make it to Vancouver, on the west coast of Canada. My wife feels at home immediately. I feel completely out of place, with my sunburnt nose and a 5’11 tucked under my arm. We strike out to Vancouver Island, a short ferry ride away; the last leg of the journey to our new home.

Vancouver Island, and its capital city Victoria, is a first-world oasis, and about as far removed from Durban as you can get. Everything works. It’s efficient and pretty and safe. But it isn’t South Africa, and I immediately miss home. I knew this day would come, though. Cath, my wife, is Canadian, and the move to be closer to her family was always on the cards. The bathtub-warm waters of the Indian Ocean suddenly feel very far away.