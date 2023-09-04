The Bondi Collection by Hurley

Hurley have linked up with WAWA Surfboards in Muizenberg for the launch of their new Bondi Collection. The match-up is on point and to celebrate we’re offering you, our beloved Zigzag reader a flat 20% discount to shop the range! Read on brothers and sisters…
Imagine a place where artisans breathe life into every creation, infusing their craftsmanship and passion into each piece. This is the essence of the Bondi Collection, where every stitch, every cut, and every detail is meticulously crafted to perfection.
This vibrant and versatile apparel collection has been making waves for its unique blend of comfort, craftsmanship, and coastal charm. Whether you’re a seasoned surfer or simply a fan of beach vibes, the Bondi Collection is here to elevate your wardrobe and your surf spirit.
From graphic tees and innovative walkshorts that embody the sun-soaked spirit of the beach, to headwear that shades you in style, the Bondi Collection offers a range of must-have pieces for every beach lover. And when the ocean breeze gets chilly, wrap yourself in the warm embrace of a cosy polar-lined fleece.
At the heart of the Bondi Collection’s inspiration is the iconic WAWA traditional wooden surfboard shop. WAWA, based in Muizenberg, Cape Town, makes a range of wooden surfboards from those inspired by original Hawaiian surfing legacy, to hybrid constructs that blend natural elements and finishes with contemporary surfboard shaping materials. These boards, like the Bondi apparel collection, are crafted with care, attention to detail and passion.
For a limited time only, you can shop the Bondi Collection (and more) online at 20% off!* And by claiming your discount, you’ll also be entered to WIN one of five WAWA Bodysurf Handplanes, each valued at R1,500.
These hand-shaped masterpieces, crafted by the talented crew at WAWA, are more than just accessories. They’re a ticket to a deeper connection with the waves, a promise to understand and appreciate the rhythms of the ocean like never before.
USE CODE: ZigxHur20 on any full-priced item at www.hurley.co.za to claim your 20% discount and enter.
* Valid online for 1 transaction only. Full-priced items only. Discount expires & entries close on 30th September, 2023.
Follow @wawa_wooden_surfboards & @hurley.sa to stay up to date with the latest trends, news & more.