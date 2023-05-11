Surf Confident with Sharkbanz!

Here’s a testimonial from Jeremy Hare from Wetsuit Warehouse, “Do Sharkbanz work? They work for me. I was diving at Cape Point, Feb 20, 2019, Spearfishing and I had a small 2.8M [Great] White swim up to me in the Kelp. Came very, very close. Cruising along on the edge in a little clearing. It turned very passively, it wasn’t threatening at all. It came toward me and got within about a meter – head on. And I had my Sharkbanz around my ankle, and it got within range of that and it went absolutely beserk”. It freaked out, spun around and took off through the thickest part of the kelp just bashing a path out. Yeah, and the only thing I can think of is that it came within range of the Sharkbanz and freaked out.

So I never get in the water without it, especially in Cape waters where there are a lot of sharks around.

And I know the guys who spearfish off Cape Point, Cape Agulhas, when they’ve got the Sharkbanz around their ankles, their success rate of keeping their fish that they’ve shot out of the jaws of the Raggies (grey Nurse shark) and the Bronzies is 100x better than the guys who don’t have a Sharkbanz. The one story of the guy [with Sharkbanz] who shot 10 Yellowtail, landed 10 Yellowtail. His mates jumped in the water and they shot 28 and only landed 2 [without Sharkbanz]. The guy then gave [his mates] each a Sharkbanz and then they landed 10 out of 18, but most of those 8 that the sharks got were right after spearing and out of the range of the Sharkbanz.

So yeah, for us, at Wetsuit Warehouse, it’s an absolute no-brainer. We all wear them.”