Sealand x WSL Corona Open J-Bay

The Corona J-Bay Open is an internationally renowned surfing event that attracts top athletes from around the world to the iconic Jeffreys Bay in South Africa. As WSL and Sealand come together for this prestigious competition, they demonstrate their joint commitment to driving sustainability and innovation within the surfing community.

“It’s incredible to be partnering with Sealand for 2023, their focus on recycling, sustainability, and giving back to the community are the grounds on which our festival is built on. Their products and ethos will compliment and uplift the whole event and festival.” – Graham Stapelberg, WSL President of North and Central America, and Africa.

As a brand committed to sustainability, Sealand are designing and producing branded merchandise items for the J-Bay retail stand, athlete and management bags, beach clean-up bags, as well as bags for various local outreach programs. All these bags will be meticulously crafted from upcycled canvas material or recycled canvas made from regenerated nylon waste.