Sealand x WSL Corona Open J-Bay

Here at Zag we love seeing South African brands making big waves on an international stage, especially when they’re doing it in a sustainable way. There’s no better example of this than Sealand, a Cape Town based gear brand, who have partnered with WSL for the Corona Open J-Bay 2023.
This collaboration marks an exciting milestone as Sealand utilises the event’s previous advertising banners to create custom bags for the athletes competing in this year’s event. Among the recipients are not only the esteemed local legend Jordy Smith but also internationally renowned heroes Kelly Slater and Stephanie Gilmore. This unique initiative not only emphasises the brand’s dedication to reducing waste but also embodies the shared vision of Sealand and WSL in championing sustainability in all its diverse forms.
The Corona J-Bay Open is an internationally renowned surfing event that attracts top athletes from around the world to the iconic Jeffreys Bay in South Africa. As WSL and Sealand come together for this prestigious competition, they demonstrate their joint commitment to driving sustainability and innovation within the surfing community.
“It’s incredible to be partnering with Sealand for 2023, their focus on recycling, sustainability, and giving back to the community are the grounds on which our festival is built on. Their products and ethos will compliment and uplift the whole event and festival.” – Graham Stapelberg, WSL President of North and Central America, and Africa.
As a brand committed to sustainability, Sealand are designing and producing branded merchandise items for the J-Bay retail stand, athlete and management bags, beach clean-up bags, as well as bags for various local outreach programs. All these bags will be meticulously crafted from upcycled canvas material or recycled canvas made from regenerated nylon waste.
“Our partnership with the WSL represents a combination of innovation and pride. We have worked closely with the WSL and its event organizers to repurpose the previous year’s event billboards into athlete and stakeholder gifting, fan merch, and beach clean-up bags. This shows how an event can have a lower impact on the
environment while supporting local businesses and creating stakeholder value. Surf culture and the influence of Jeffreys Bay has been an inspiration to the Sealand brand from day one, so to be able to positively impact the sustainability of the Corona J-Bay Open is an honor for us.” – Jasper Eales, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Sealand.
Sealand’s commitment to environmental conservation extends beyond gear
production. The brand has also brought its acclaimed ‘Protect our Paths’ campaign to the Corona J-Bay Open. ‘Protect our Paths’ is a powerful initiative that encourages individuals to conserve the natural environment by picking up just one piece of litter while spending time in nature. Sealand firmly believes that collective small actions yield significant impact, and this campaign has fostered a thriving community of like-minded individuals. The Corona J-Bay Open presents an opportunity to further expand this community, inspiring event-goers to dispose of trash responsibly using the specially designed trash bins provided by Sealand.
About Sealand:
Sealand is a lifestyle brand that is focused on responsibly made gear and apparel. Sealand’s mission is to ensure that every decision it makes keeps the planet and its people front and centre. All Sealand bags and apparel are handmade from waste or responsibly and ethically sourced materials. These materials are then combined with high-quality hardware, conscious design, and expert craftsmanship to create gear that will last a lifetime.
