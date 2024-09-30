The 28th edition of the Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships, presented by SMTH Shapes and supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and Ocean Freedom, was completed at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay in good surf conditions on Sunday, September 29th.

After five days of beautiful waves and intense competition, the East London-based Buffalo City Surfriders took the coveted Freedom Cup from Cape Town Surfriders, last year’s winners. The Freedom Cup is awarded to the team accumulating the highest points across all divisions at the five-day tournament. Buffalo City finished with 41040 points, and Cape Town Surfriders came with 40930 points, as close as it gets. Ethekwini scored 39055 points and came third, while Cape Winelands were fourth with 37832 points.

Firing surf, strongly buffed by the southwesterly, was the scene for the Final Day of the Sea Harvest SA Junior Champs presented by SMTH Shapes. After five days of excellent waves, fierce competition, camaraderie and friendships, the tournament culminated in a series of final heats and champions crowned.

U12 Girls

Maya Malherbe (Buffalo City) successfully defender her title on Saturday, beating Brin Jarvis (NMBS) in second place, with Camilla Prins (Eden) iand Adriana Canning (Ethekwini) roundin gout the podium.

U12 Boys

With just ten seconds to go, Slayde Shooter picked up a good-looking wave in the U12 Boys final, and hooked it for a big hit to go from third place to first and became the U12 Boys SA Champion. Cody Painter came in second, with Levi Vosloo and Marcello Zedde in third and fourth.

“I just caught the wave at the end, and I knew I needed to go big on the last turn,” said a very stoked Shooter.

U14 Girls

The U14 Girls heat was a similar buzzer-beater situation, with Leah Lepront chasing a small score in the final minutes. A bigger set came through, and the surfers were out of position, but Lepront picked it up on the inside to slam a final move on her backhand, get the required score and become the U14 Girls Champion. Jasmine Venter was the runner-up, with Camilla Heuer third and Lila Aszalos fourth.

U14 Boys

Despite a fierce attack from Carl Wiersma, Ben Esterhuyse owned the U14 Boys final and went back-to-back to be crowned the U14 Boys Champion for the second year in a row. Wiersma was second, Owen Heny was third, and Callum Loftus was fourth.

“I’m a bit blown away,” said a stoked Esterhuyse. “I wasn’t in a flow state in the earlier heats, and I reset and found a rhythm in the final.”

U16 Girls

Smooth and powerful surfing from Remi Fourie saw her climb into the lead earlier in the U16 Girls final. She remained there for the entire heat and was crowned the SA Champ, with Emily Jenkinson in second, Taylor Emslie in third and Maxine Kauffman in fourth.

“I’m just so grateful for the support and for everyone who believes in me,” said Fourie.

U16 Boys

Rory Dace carved his way through the U16 Boys final and emerged victorious despite a flurry of waves in the last few minutes. Tristan Gaylard-Ralfe was the runner-up, with Massimo Bienz in third and Kieran Murphy fourth.

U18 Girls

The U18 Girls saw Sarah Scott on top of her game in her last event as a junior. She was the defending champion and claimed the double, with Anastasia Venter in second. Tyra Von Mollendorf and Zia Hendricks filled the minor positions.

U18 Boys

The waves were pumping for the U18 Boys final, with everyone getting their fair share of set waves, with the high tide causing the swell to push nicely. The surfers were going hard, but at the final buzzer of the contest, it was all about Simon Winter, our new U18 Boys SA Champion.

“This is what I’ve been working on the whole year, so this is something special, ” said a stoked Winter. “It couldn’t have gone a better way for me.” Surprise Maphumulo was in second, with Kai Hall third and Levi Epenetos fourth.

Freedom Cup