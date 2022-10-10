SA Champs Finals Day

U14 Girls | Louise Lepront

The U14 girls division is one of the most exciting divisions at SA Juniors. This is thanks to two girls who are raising the standard of surfing to new heights; Louise Lepront & Remi Fourie. If a World Championship Tour surfer emerges from this generation of surfers, we wouldn’t be surprised if it came from this crop of U14 girls.

The girls hustled hard for the first wave, so much so that when the set of the heat rolled through nobody was in position to capitalise. With over 13 minutes down and 7 minutes to go, a two-wave set appeared on the horizon with Remi and Louise in the driver’s seats. Louise on wave one – Remi on wave two. And they both went absolutely ballistic. Louise went straight into the lip on a beefy section and continued that approach all the way down the line. Remi, just behind her, followed suit. When the dust had settled, it was Louise who emerged victorious courtesy of a 9.5 and a 6.77.