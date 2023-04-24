Rolling Retro Round Up!

By now the waves were heaving, the music was pumping and a real festival atmosphere had gripped the beach. The finals got under way and the waves kept on coming. Eli Beukes pulled into one of the craziest tubes of the day, eagerly egged on by the loud crowd, only to get clipped by the foam ball and go down hard (He would win best wipeout). The older gents of Team Bomax took a while to get going and they never really were able to catch up to the new guard, as the Jeets PM took the first ever Rolling Retro, team title.

A jovial prize giving ensued and this was followed by 3 hours of good music, with DJ Big D (Dion Walters) before the sun set on another fantastic Rolling Retro. The event once again proving to be one of South African surfings best days of the year!

Treat yourself to the Rolling Retro 2023 edit.