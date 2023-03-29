Rolling Retro 2023 – Psychedelic Team Challenge

The Rolling Retro is back! And we’re changing things up. This year the RR will be a team event… We caught up with event organiser, Captain Kai to find out everything you need to know for the event, “This year we are introducing an all new format to the, Rolling Retro. You will need to get your buddies together and enter as a team of 5 people, come up with a team name (Brands can also enter teams) and surf your heat together, with another team in the water for your 30 minute heat. The two teams that impress the most will surf in a, Team Final at the end of the day.

To maximise your points haul, you should have a variety of craft in the water for your team. An example would be:

Single Fin Twin Thruster Log Kneeboard/Bodyboard

(Teams can be made up of any age group, any craft and mixed teams of ladies and men are applauded!)

There are ten heats over the day including the finals, so space for 16 Teams of 5. Remember we supply Surfboards from the Rolling Retro Collection, you just need your wetsuit and good vibes!”

No doubt the team aspect is going to spice things up and make for an interesting event…