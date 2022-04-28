Rolling Retro 2022

“We were pretty trepidatious to run in these large conditions, but next weekend looks horrible and we also just wanted to see the event run. Turned out amazing as the sun came out and it was a beautiful Autumn day. The waves are Psycho haha but everyone put on their big boy and girl pants and gave it a go. Amazingly no broken boards, just 2 leashes and it turned out to be a day everyone will be talking about for years to come. We are super stoked.” Kai Linder

The swell was forecasted to drop through the day, but there were still rogue 8ft sets coming through late in the evening. There were many highly concerned looks on surfers faces as they vested up and chose the right board for the occasion, but all had a crack followed by a cold, Sweet River Brewery Lager once they made it safely back to land.