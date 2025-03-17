REPORT: SA Open Of Surfing at Pollock Beach

Connor Slijpen Earns First-Ever QS Title Taking some notes from his sister’s winning performance, Luc Lepront was quick out of the gates to put a score on the board in the men’s Final against Connor Slijpen. Slijpen was right behind him and soon this matchup was gaining steam. Lepront, a former finalist at the SA Open of Surfing, took an early lead, but Slijpen wasn’t rattled. In his first-ever WSL QS Final, Slijpen produced a handful of searing turns for a 6.83 (out of a possible 10) to jump into first. He backed it up with another decent 6.00 ride to shut it down with a total of 12.83 (out of a possible 20), with Lepront having to settle for runner-up. The SA Open of Surfing title stays in the family, with Connor following in brother Luke’s footsteps, who won in 2024. Luke Slijpen was eliminated in the Round of 16, but Connor went all the way after defeating an in-form Adin Masencamp in the Semifinals. Slade Prestwich looked dangerous after eliminating WSL Africa QS No.1 Luke Thompson in the Quarterfinals, but he was stopped in his tracks by Luc Lepront in the Semifinals. As part of the City Surf Series, the SA Open of Surfing has become a solid fixture on the WSL Africa QS calendar. “Accelerate Sport are grateful to the sponsors and the team on the ground who has made the SA Open of Surfing a successful reality,” said Accelerate Sport CEO Kudzi Nzombe. “Accelerate Sport through the City Surf Series takes great privilege in supporting and working with athletes of conscience, especially African surfers.” Competitors will now travel down the Garden Route to George for the next stop on tour, the Vic Bay Pro QS 1,000 from 22-23 March 2025. The SA Open of Surfing ran from 15-16 March 2025 at Pollock Beach, Gqeberha. For more information visit WorldSurfLeague.com