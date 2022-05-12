Raging, Rugged and Raw | The Rolling Retro 2022

The Rolling Retro After Movie…

After being put on hold due to Covid, it was only right that the Rolling Retro came back with a bang! Surfers, kneeboarders and bodysurfers were greeted with unruly 6-8ft conditions on the day of competition. The conditions presented themself as some what of a bump in the road. However, it turned out to be quite the opposite. The raging ocean made for some serious entertainment for those sitting comfortably on the beach and competitors didn’t allow the giant waves to stop them from going all out.

Commitment was the key and there was lots of it. Competitors went hell for leather and put on a show for all who had come to watch. All in all it was a great day and the perfect way to get the Rolling Retro back up and running.