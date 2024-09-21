CONTEST NEWS: Great Opening Day For Rip Curl GromSearch Seal Point

The day started with thunder, lightning, and a downpour, but once that was all over, it turned out to be an amazing day of surfing at the Rip Curl GromSearch presented by Sea Harvest.

Light onshore winds, some sunshine, and highly contestable waves reeled down the point for the competitors. Some top performers included Ben Esterhuyse (CPT), Leo MacLeod (CSF), Luc Lepront (Scottburgh), Levi Epenetos (Melkbos), Josh Malherbe (Coffee Bay), and Kai Stubbs (CPT).

This event has a lot on the line, with the SA Surf Tour final rankings, Rip Curl GromSearch final rankings, and the trip to Bali for the U16 winners of the GromSearch series all coming from this contest. The SA Surf Tour final rankings are based on the best six out of nine contests and are an element used in SA Squad selection.

The Rip Curl GromSearch has a live feed, which you can find on the SuperSport Schools app. Register, log in, go to this link today, or use the search function to search for Rip Curl.