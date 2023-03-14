Professional surfing returns to the Buffalo City, and surfers are descending on the Eastern Cape, March 24-26, for the 2023 Nahoon Pro.

This year however another division, the JQS, will be added to the schedule in order to mix the hotbed of junior talent and experienced older surfers.

Valuable regional qualification points will be up for grabs and at the conclusion of this event we will be awarding the regional qualification spots for the global Challenger series, 4 men positions plus a wildcard and 2 women positions plus a wildcard will be awarded.

This along with good prize money have had the top seeded surfers from South Africa sign up to compete in the WSL QS 1,000 and JQS divisions respectively.

“We at WSL are proud to be building bonds with the presenting sponsor Buffalo City municipality and hosts Buffalo City surfing. This area has a rich history of competitive surfing and features world class surf breaks and natural tourism wonders.” Josh Louw – WSL Events and Marketing.