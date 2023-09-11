LUKE SLIJPEN WINS CLUTCH!

This left us with a flat tie… two votes for DVZ, two votes Luke Slijpen and one vote James Ribbink. All the votes were cast and we still didn’t have a winner and so we decided to call in some heavy weights to make the final call. Our three previous winners, Matt McGillivray, Eli Beukes and Jordy Smith.

Here’s what Matt had to say:

“I was trying to decide which wave I liked the most, as they are all impressive. Luke Thompson’s is the best quality wave in the entries, but with the worst quality footage. Obviously Skeleton Bay is a hard place to shoot, but it’s just not possible to tell how deep or critical his barrel riding was, even though the wave is critical and so dreamy to watch. Did his nose get sunburnt on that ride, or was he fully covered the whole way? I guess we’ll never know. Jame’s Ribbink’s entry is impressive because of how hard it is to catch a wave at backdoor, so if you factor in the crowd with the crazy late drop under the lip, you realise how much harder it is to do what he did. It’s just a pity the wave didn’t blow him out with a fat spit, because that would have sealed the deal in my book. Luke Slijpen’s wave is really well put together, but I think it lacks the wave size to win the Clutch up. Davey van Zyl’s ride is my favourite because it’s a complete package. Beautiful wave, good barrel with spit, power surfing and ‘wow factor’ of coming out the second pit. So in my opinion he deserves it!”

3 votes DVZ, 2 votes Luke Slijpen…

Then Eli pulled in with his take:

“It’s really impressive to get such a deep barrel and then go straight into a full rotation and land it cleanly with the offshore wind. For that reason I think Luke Slijpen is the winner.”

3-3. And it all came down to Jordy Smith’s vote.

Jordy took his time. He played each video several times, slept on it and then finally had this to say:

“All the waves are good. It’s about how rare the clip is and how hard it is to do that.

Luke Thompson’s wave is a common thing we see in Nam. Davey’s wave is good but if I think about it, there was nothing really major. The first tube was his strongest point on the wave. James’ wave was a good Backdoor wave and as we know it’s one of the harder spots to catch a wave. So there is something to that. But I think getting clips on African shores has to take priority.

Technically Luke Slijpen’s wave has it all. He comes over a small foam ball and then lands his air super clean. Both moves were executed perfectly and so he gets my vote.”