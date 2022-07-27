Longboard Xmas (in July) | Part One

Muizenberg Cape Town. Ground zero of South African surfing. The place where the South African surfing fever-dream was breathed into life by a Zimbabwean woman and her two US army friends (and their Hawaiian styled wooden logs) at the end of World War One. (See Here). The self-same spirit of adventure that now fuels the many faceted surf retail, food and beverage offerings along what has become Africa’s most-valued surf retail real estate. The weather, peachy by Cape Town winter standards. Almost warm, a gentle offshore breeze grooming endless 2 footers, with no beginning or end, all equidistant from the curl, ensuring there can be no priority, no claims of ownership, nor drop-ins, turning perhaps the world’s most unprejudiced and honest grovel wave into the perfect tableau for the world’s finest loggers to showcase their transcendental footwork.

22 years is how long it took for Joel Tudor to train his sights on the Berg. To lift our particular rock and look at what the kelp lice are cooking. We don’t need to be reminded of how long the flight is, nor how far down that pecking order our beloved surf scene sits. “But what a gift to be able to go and explore South Africa, surf the waves and share the culture.” Says Joel with a slap on the back. “It doesn’t get much better than this!”

Our turn was always coming, expedited by Stevie Sawyer’s inclusion on the Duct Tape roster and his 2018 World Championship win. For surely Mr Sawyer, otherwise known as “the Glue” in Duct Tape circles, must have whispered sweet nothings and gentle chidings regarding South Africa’s ceilingless surfing pedigree, flawless set-ups and original approach to the culture in Joel’s ear. The grunt work then fell to local Vans senior marketing manager, the tattooed battler Warren Talbot, whose task it was to shimmy up the greased pole and claim the prize for his region. He put in the long nights and took ascetic pleasure in the hard work to land this resplendent smorgasbord of alt.surf in the bosom of the South African surfing. A gift for a community that so badly needs it. But enough of my waffling. It’s our turn now. Let’s get involved.