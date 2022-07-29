Life Lessons for Surfing with Love from Duct Tape | Part Two

But Joel Tudor’s ongoing spat with WSL just brings more attention to what he’s been saying all along. And helps to cement his maverick reputation. For while Duct Tape assembles and showcases the world’s finest loggers on a succession of shores around the world, it’s far more than just a longboard surf event. It is an attempt at surf cultural course-correction. It is a reminder that surfing is fun and elements of our rebel culture should be embraced, not erased. Or as Joel says: “It’s a contest, you can take it seriously without being a dick.”

At Duct Tape, in the water, there is no priority. Surfers are actively encouraged (with cash incentives) to share waves and ride them well together. “That kind of free environment produces better surfing than a bunch of strict rules. No one likes rules, especially when you’re surfing.”

In essence, Duct Tapes aim to embrace the loose, rebel spirit of club surf contests from the 60s and 70s, where the tribe showed up, camped out in beach parking lots, misbehaved all weekend and crowned their heroes with a few slabs of beer, from a trestle table and a megaphone.

“You got to remind people how we got here. You can’t bury the fucking roots.” Says Joel.