Indo Dreaming

Last year in July, Dylan Lightfoot and Chris Rogers managed to find a loophole in the Covid travel restrictions and got themselves to the Mentawais. Though getting there was quite the mission, it was well worth it for the empty line-ups and perfect conditions.

Chris had this to say about the trip, “In July 2021 we went to Indonesia to the Mentawai Surf Camp in the Playgrounds area with Dylan and scored incredible waves with almost no crowds due to travel restrictions at the time. Armed with the GoPro Max, some camera mounts and the DJI Air 2s Drone, this is what we captured along with some behind the scenes!”

Dylan and Chris put together an edit that we couldn’t ignore. For the next 10 minutes enjoy Mr Lightfoot living out every surfer’s dream.