In and Around the Ballito Pro!

It’s not all about the waves here at the Ballito Pro. Apart from the surfing there are a number of events on offer in and around the contest sight.

Last weekend we saw the Skate Jam go down at The Ballito Bowl. The vibes were good, the crowd was packed and the skating was off the charts!

Just behind the contest area are the street vendors. A variety of local and international brands selling all sort of things. Just like at the Skate Jam, the vibes are good at the vendors with music pumping all day and friends and families enjoying all the different offerings.

A few nights ago the Ilembe Fundraiser took place at Mozambik restaurant. As seems to be the theme at this years Ballito Pro the event was packed! There was live music, good food and drinks to be enjoyed. The film ‘Chasing the Unicorn’, about Mozambique was premiered for all those at the fundraiser to watch.

These events have all added to the energy of the Ballito Pro, with anticipation growing for an exhilarating weekend of festivities. Last night kicked things off with Dlala Thukzin and the gang bringing the beats at Salt Rock Beach. The atmosphere was electric and we, at Zag, can’t help but wait excitedly for what artists including, Matthew Mole and Majozi are gonna deliver tonight!

