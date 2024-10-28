A historic Finals Day in the 2024 Surf City El Salvador ISA World Masters Surfing Championship (WMSC) saw Brazil crowned as Masters Team World Champion for the first time. Another day of incredible surf saw four-to-five foot walls lining the long, right-hand point of El Sunzal. The conditions were ideal to crown World Champions from amongst the world’s best surfers over 40.

In the men’s Masters division, Diego Rosa’s (BRA) powerful backhand topped that of two other strong goofy-footers, Gilbert Brown (CRC) and Hira Teriinatoofa (TAH). The sole regular-footer in the Final, Tyrell Johnson (RSA), had been a standout all week but had to settle for the Bronze Medal. Looking every bit a champion throughout the earlier rounds, with multiple heat wins and hosting numerous interviews throughout the competition period, Johnson lacked a good second wave. Still, he walked away with a very credible third place.

Rochelle Ballard (HAW), the 2012 Masters World Champion, was the standout in her division, consistently delivering excellent scores, and the Final was no different. Opening with an 8.00 and almost immediately backing it up with an 8.90, the Hawaiian kept herself out of reach of her three fellow finalists. The powerful backhand of two-time Masters World Champion Heather Clark (RSA) came the closest to matching the precision of Ballard, but the South African had to settle for the Silver Medal, with Andrea Lopes (BRA) taking the Bronze, Siri Cota (USA). It was a close affair, and Clark had also looked like she was heading for an event win throughout the earlier rounds but ended up just short of the win.



The South African team, consisting of Heather Clark, Tyrell Johnson, Tash Mentasti, and Gary Van Wieringen, placed seventh in the team’s placings.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre said:

“El Sunzal, what a place. And what a return of the ISA World Masters Championship. I’m sure you will be very happy to go home and tell all your friends about the beautiful waves, the beautiful people, the beautiful weather, and the amazing camaraderie of the ISA World Masters Championship.

“This year, I reached out to our friends in El Salvador, and we agreed that it was a great time to start the Masters. Ten years without championships has meant that many young surfers are now Masters surfers. And this is the beauty of surfing. There are so many ways you can surf. But the only thing you should not do is give up on surfing. So I give my greatest congratulations to everybody who participated.”

RESULTS

Women’s Masters (over 40)

Gold – Melanie Bartels (HAW)

Silver – Serena Brooke (AUS)

Bronze – Jacqueline Silva (BRA)

Copper – Lisbeth Vindas (CRC)

Men’s Masters (over 40)

Gold – Diego Rosa (BRA)

Silver – Gilbert Brown (CRC)

Bronze – Tyrell Johnson (RSA)

Copper – Hira Teriinatoofa (TAH)

Women’s Grand Masters (over 50)

Gold – Rochelle Ballard (HAW)

Silver – Heather Clark (RSA)

Bronze – Andrea Lopes (BRA)

Copper – Siri Cota (USA)

Men’s Grand Masters (over 50)

Gold – Scott Schindler (AUS)

Silver – Jojó de Olivença (BRA)

Bronze – Pablo Diaz (PUR)

Copper – Dani Garcia (ESP)

Women’s Kahunas (over 60)

Gold – Becky Benson (HAW)

Silver – Roberta Borges (BRA)

Bronze – Barbara Roettger (PUR)

Copper – Sandra English (AUS)

Men’s Kahunas (over 60)

Gold – Eric Graciet (FRA)

Silver – Rodney Baldwin (AUS)

Bronze – Allen Sarlo (USA)

Copper – Shuji Kasuya (HAW)