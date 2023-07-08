Finals Day at The Ballito Pro 2023!

Women’s Semifinals:

First up was the women’s semifinal, Vahina Fierro went head-to-head with Zahli Kelly in what was a solid back and forth exchange and a nice way to kick off finals day. Fierro, known for her powerful backside rail game, unleashed some impressive carves and snaps. However, Kelly proved to be a formidable opponent, executing stylish turns and critical manoeuvres with finesse. Ultimately, it was Fierro who triumphed, securing her spot in the finals.

The second women’s semifinal featured Bronte Macaulay and Isabella Nichols, two top class Aussie surfers with contrasting styles. Macaulay’s powerful backhand and calculated approach contrasted with Nichols’ flawless forehand rail game. On paper it was a very close match up, but on the day Bronte was untouchable and dominated the heat, propelling her to the finals.

Mens Semifinals:

The men’s semifinals were equally thrilling, showcasing just how high the level of competitive surfing is at the moment. Kade Matson faced off against Frederico Morais in a highly anticipated match-up of the new gen vs the veteran. Matson, known for his consistency and power, threw himself at a few heavy sections and started the heat looking like he’d take it. Morais, a seasoned competitor, showcased powerful and precise surfing and managed to chip away at the requirement and use his experience to his favour. In a closely contested heat, Morais managed to seal the deal over Matson, securing his spot in the finals.

In the second men’s semifinal, Cole Houshmand took on Joan Duru in a battle of the backhand attacks. Duru’s seamless approach was met with Houshmand’s power and precision. The heat witnessed an intense exchange of manoeuvres as both surfers fought for a place in the finals. Ultimately, Houshmand’s lip gouging whips and wave selection proved crucial, advancing him to the highly anticipated showdown.