J-Bay Classic

Epic Trials Line-up For J-Bay Classic Presented By Corona

The World Surf League (WSL) J-Bay Classic Presented by Corona Specialty Event competition window opens today, 14 June and runs through 23 June, 2024 at Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay. The quaint surf town of J-Bay is buzzing with excitement to welcome the invited athletes to their shores, which include World Champions Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Mark ‘Occy’ Occhilupo (AUS), and Adriano de Souza (BRA).

Joining the exclusive invitee list will be South Africa’s Michael February, a former WSL Championship Tour (CT) surfer. Regarded as one of the most stylish surfers in the lineup, February is excited to be part of the J-Bay Classic. 

“To have the chance to surf J-Bay with just a few people out is something you never get, so that’s very special,” February said. “The invite list and the format is very exciting, to be able to have these legends in town and surf alongside them is rad, but then also to surf on different boards and see other people surf different boards will be very cool.”

J-Bay Classic

(c) Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League

Local Trials Competition To Kickstart Event

The J-Bay Classic presented by Corona Trials will start tomorrow, featuring 24 men and 8 women from Africa. The winners of the trials competition, one male and one female, will be awarded a slot into the main event.

Local invitees include WSL Africa’s top surfers on the Challenger Series, Sarah Baum and Jordy Maree, Moroccan surfing champion Aboubakar Bouaouda and Mozambique’s Sung Min Cho. In a vote put to the public on social media, former professional surfer and surfing coach Shane Thorne was voted as the favourite to receive a slot into the trials competition. 

 
WSL J-Bay Classic presented by Corona Invitees*

 

Women’s Invitees:
Sage Erickson (USA)
Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)
Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)
Coco Ho (HAW)
Sierra Kerr (AUS)

Men’s Invitees:
Adriano De Souza (BRA)
Joshe Faulkner (RSA)
Michael February (RSA)
Sean Holmes (RSA)
Josh Kerr (AUS)
Travis Logie (RSA)
Frederico Morais (POR)
Mark Occhilupo (AUS)
James Ribbink (RSA)
Steven Sawyer (RSA)
Matt Wilkinson (AUS)

Shaun Joubert could be dangerous in the trials. (c) Kody McGregor

Local Trials Invitees

Women’s Invitees:
Sarah Baum (RSA)
Sophie Bell (RSA)
Louise Lepront (RSA)
Sarah Scott (RSA)
Zoe Steyn (RSA)
Natasha van Greunen (RSA)
Jessie van Niekerk (RSA)
Faye Zoetmulder (RSA)

Men’s Invitees:
Aboubakar Bouaouda (MAR)
Eli Beukes (RSA)
Sung Min Cho (MOZ)
Mitch du Preez (RSA)
Chad du Toit (RSA)
Max Elkington (RSA)
Daniel Emslie (RSA)
Joshe Faulkner (RSA)
Tide-Lee Ireland (RSA)
Shaun Joubert (RSA)
Luc Lepront (RSA)
Dylan Lightfoot (RSA)
Thomas Lindthorst (RSA)
Ntokozo Surprise Maphumulo (RSA)
Jordy Maree (RSA)
Adin Masencamp (RSA)
Remi Peterson (RSA)
Connor Slijpen (RSA)
Luke Slijpen (RSA)
Dale Staples (RSA)
Shane Sykes (RSA)
Luke Thompson (RSA)
Shane Thorne (RSA)
J-Bay Boardriders Wildcard

