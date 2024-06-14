The World Surf League (WSL) J-Bay Classic Presented by Corona Specialty Event competition window opens today, 14 June and runs through 23 June, 2024 at Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay. The quaint surf town of J-Bay is buzzing with excitement to welcome the invited athletes to their shores, which include World Champions Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Mark ‘Occy’ Occhilupo (AUS), and Adriano de Souza (BRA).

Joining the exclusive invitee list will be South Africa’s Michael February, a former WSL Championship Tour (CT) surfer. Regarded as one of the most stylish surfers in the lineup, February is excited to be part of the J-Bay Classic.

“To have the chance to surf J-Bay with just a few people out is something you never get, so that’s very special,” February said. “The invite list and the format is very exciting, to be able to have these legends in town and surf alongside them is rad, but then also to surf on different boards and see other people surf different boards will be very cool.”

Local Trials Competition To Kickstart Event

The J-Bay Classic presented by Corona Trials will start tomorrow, featuring 24 men and 8 women from Africa. The winners of the trials competition, one male and one female, will be awarded a slot into the main event.

Local invitees include WSL Africa’s top surfers on the Challenger Series, Sarah Baum and Jordy Maree, Moroccan surfing champion Aboubakar Bouaouda and Mozambique’s Sung Min Cho. In a vote put to the public on social media, former professional surfer and surfing coach Shane Thorne was voted as the favourite to receive a slot into the trials competition.