Always Then | Surf Film Ft Blake Crankshaw and Friends

‘Always Then’ is a project Blake Crankshaw has been working on for two years. As both a surfer and filmmaker, Blake’s aim was to produce a surf film that reflected both of these passions.

We caught up with Blake to find out more about ‘Alway Then’. This is what he had to say, “Hey Zag, I’ve recently finished my latest surf film. A film that was documented over the process of two years in various remote parts of South Africa.