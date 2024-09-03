Finals Day at the 2024 South African Longboard Championships presented by Ryd, sanctioned by Surfing South Africa delivered wild and woolly onshore conditions at Seal Point, Cape St. Francis. Competitors across the board put on exceptionally brilliant performances, with victors proving that they have the mettle to excel in all conditions.

In the Open Men’s division, Sam Christianson (KZN) did the unthinkable and claimed his fourth consecutive South African Longboard title. Holding long, stable noserides and controlled turns despite the bumpy conditions, Christianson scored a perfect 10 point score and an 8.67 to become the irrefutably dominant champion.

In an equally exciting Open Women’s Final, St. Francis local Crystal Hulett (EP) reached the pinnacle of her spectacular performances throughout the week, claiming the 2024 South African Women’s Longboard title. Maintaining perfect poise in the rough surf, Hulett combined graceful noserides and arching turns to emerge the victor.

Having recently placed 9th in the World Junior Shortboarding Championships, Cape St. Francis local Rory Dace (EP) proved that he is a true all-round waterman by winning the U18 Boys division.

The Armstrong family from Scarborough in Cape Town celebrated two wins on Finals Day, with Rosa and Maya Armstrong (WP) taking out the U16 and U18 Girls divisions respectively. Both girls expertly navigated the tough conditions with graceful, controlled surfing.

In the Mystics division (31 – 40 years), a new addition designed to promote growth in women’s longboarding, Tarryn King (WP)

In the U14 Boys division, Gqeberha’s Callum Loftus (EP) earned his third consecutive U14 title, proving to be a budding longboarder with a big future ahead.

Craig Cuff (EP) won the Grandmasters division with a last ditch effort, surfing his way to a near perfect 9.63 and defending his Grandmasters title.

Hugh Thompson (EP), a Finals Day stalwart for many decades, combined drop knee cutbacks and cross steps to claim the Super Legends Title. Interestingly, Thompson was also crowned champion at the first South African longboard champs ever held in 1981.