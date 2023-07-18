Day 3 at the Corona Open J-Bay

Apparently, there were some seriously salty vibes in the locker room after yesterday’s provincial trial held at Supertubes – we were told by an inside source. But today is a new day. The waves have graduated from provincial trial-like quality to world tour grade material.

We arrived at the beach to be greeted by classic Supertubes. The kinda Supers you dream of – not too big, not too windy. Solid 6ft cylinders rolling from Boneyards through Impossibles. Yesterday’s small wave mishap inspired the organisers to get things underway well before 8am. Sucks if you don’t dig dawn patrols, although a welcome tradeoff compared to yesterday’s small wave fiasco.

This was the day the WSL needed.