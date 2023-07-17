Day 2 at the Corona Open J-Bay

You know how they talk about French beach breaks being temperamental? If you arrive to cooking Hossegor, chances are, you’re too late. The tidal range is so large – in 30 minutes the wave has completely changed. Reminds me of Witsands. Witsands is like those temperamental French beach breaks. You spend all your hard earned cash on Fossil Fuels to power your vehicle packed with surfboards over Ou Kaapse Weg, you then have to wrestle your way through several robots (which always seem to be red) through Noordhoek and Capri, until finally the city’s tentacles release you onto the open roads of the Deep South. You arrive at Witsands to find a nonexistent sand bank. Waves breaking five miles out to sea complemented by a reform that closes out on the shore. Should’ve stayed home. It pains me to think how many provincial trials have been enjoyed on those unpredictable shores. All this to say, today’s event reminded us of a provincial trial at Witsands. It’s like you planned to have the trial on Saturday 3 months ago, and everyone’s organised their lives around your trial, so come hell or high water, the hooter will sound at 8am on Saturday morning. Howling onshore and 1 ft be damned!