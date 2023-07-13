Day 1 at the Corona Open J-Bay

My goodness, how good is to be back in J-Bay?! To drive down the potholed strewn, face brick flanked main road that is Da Gama. Take a turn off Da Gama seaward and you’ll encounter world class righthand point breaks from Albatross to Kitchen Windows. This is where it’s at. And to be honest, right now, there’s nowhere else in the world we’d rather be. It truly is a surfers’ paradise. Why there aren’t more international surfers including J-bay in their surf trip schedule? Only the Lord knows. Maybe they’re afraid of sharks. Maybe that’s a good thing.

Via the coconut wire we heard that today was a possible start. Even though the forecast deviated from this suggestion. Regardless, even on a relatively lacklustre day of forecasted swell, Supertubes delivered. The waves remained a solid 3-4 foot from sunrise until the wind swung to a less favourable direction (right in time for Matt and Jordy to take centre stage).

Anyway, here’s a little taster of what went down.