Corona Open J-Bay 2023 – Finals Day

Lakey Peterson – Pure. Unadulterated. Determination.

I have this friend. His surfing is fuelled by pure, unadulterated determination. A group of us once took a surf trip to Victoria Bay. The swell was pulsing and offered an opportunity to take off behind the rock. It’s a gnarly takeoff cause you’re basically taking off right in front of a rock. One slip up and who knows. You might just face plant that thing. After a couple of rides I ventured out to attempt to brave this dangerous takeoff and to my surprise, this friend adventured with me. I’m not the world’s greatest surfer – but this guy, his skillset was particularly limited. But a determined bugger he was. A set wave came through and he sent it. The wave bounced and gurgled and spat and he held on like a cowboy on a bucking bronco. Both hands on the rail. To my surprise and the surprise of every surfer in a 15 kilometre radius, he tamed the beast, road the thing to the shore.

The point is, sometimes in life, a healthy dose of unhinged determination goes a long way.

Lakey has my my mates unhinged determination. I’m by no means saying she’s unskilled, but she’s flippen determined.

Lakey was one of the first women to arrive in J-Bay and one of the few to charge that rather large swell which hit the Saturday before the event started. She surfed most of the day. From early morning into the afternoon. The fruits of her labour seen today.

It’s evident that Lakey really wants to make that final five cut and be in the mix at the Rip Curl WSL Finals come September. A win here moves her 2 places up (ahead of Tati & Gilmore) and one place outside the final five cut. Now all she has to do is learn how to ride a backhand barrel.