The Opening Day | Corona Open J Bay

Before the event started we ran into the famous Mr. Luke Egan. Luke mentioned that he was doing a bit of coaching with Caroline Marks. And what an excellent addition to the Marks camp. Under the guidance of Egan, Marks acquired a duo off 7.33’s to dispose of Defay and Nichols. Her surfing was big, bold and dare we say, a touch rude. On her second 7.33, Caroline took off half way down the point, clobbered the wave with two filthy backhand cracks and then into a gorgeous high-line that made us feel like we’d time-travelled back to the 1984 Country Feeling Classing with Mark Occhilupo vs Richard Cram: deep bottom turns, filthy cracks and gorgeous high-lines.

As the sun rose ever higher over the corduroy lines of Supertubes, heating the land and our cold skin, like clockwork as the bell struck 10 ante meridiem, so the NW west handed the baton to the SW, sending those satanic rib faces to hell and opening up the door to an incredible day of surf. Hallelujah!!

Heat One of the mens: your boy Matt vs Griffin vs Jadson. If we could compare Matty to an automobile it would most certainly be a scrambler. High revs, always unpredictable, gritty and can take on any form of terra firma. Matt’s style of surfing is as relevant as it’s ever been. The people want dirty, they want unpredictable, they want power and Matt ticks all those boxes. He goes high-risk all the time, every time. You never quite know how he’s going to approach a wave. It’s like listening to Trump speak. Who knows what creative things that guy’s tongue will deliver us. But unlike Trump we thoroughly enjoy every manoeuvre he completes. Matt makes last-minute split-second instinctual decisions that somehow work out more times than they don’t. He keeps us on our toes as much as he does the judges and that’s why they don’t mind dispatching big scores his way. Matt took down one of the most in form surfers on tour right now (Griffin Colapinto) and he did it in his stride.