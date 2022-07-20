The Corona Open J-Bay – In Conclusion

Surfing is Rock n’ Roll

I didn’t attend any of the other music evenings beside the Garage Rock evening hosted by Zigzag. Mainly because I’m not into dance or acoustic stuff (sorry not sorry) but also because Garage/Psychedelic/Desert Rock slaps. Surfing is rock n’ roll. There’s no two ways about it. When Rabbit and Mark Richards were young, hip and shredding, I bet you they weren’t listening to synth pop. They were probably frothing on Zeppelin. Guitar amps blasting away, valves glowing, layered in reverb and distortion punctuated by the occasional scream. COVID stopped live music (especially live music played on instruments) but the Corona Open J-Bay brought it back to the surf world.

And yes, throughout the event calendar, there was tunes for everyone. Acoustic singer/songwriter stuff, some foot-stomping Billy’s Beach club thumpers, dad rock, social media pop and even the legendary 80s surf rock icon Robin Auld and friends.



All in all, if you weren’t there, you missed out. It was a feast for all the senses. It was that annual family gathering that you just wanted to be at. Until next year. Much love.