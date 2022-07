Yesterday WSL held the J Bay Open press conference as well as their Rising Tides Program.

Rising Tides is a WSL initiative started by Jessi Miley-Dyer. It’s an initiative created to allow young aspiring South African women surfers to connect with the CT surfers, ask them questions, learn from them and surf with them.

We tagged along and got a few snaps of the action. Enjoy this gallery showcasing what went down.