As is often the case in J Bay, the anticipated swell was late to arrive. With morning devil wind, glassy midday and onshore afternoon meant that Day 1 was a lay day. Although the contest was called off, by the end of the day there were some solid 4-5ft sets rolling through.

Majority of the CT surfers made sure to capitalise on the late arvo swell and we made sure to capture it. Enjoy this highlight reel of todays freesurf session.