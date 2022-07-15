Corona Open J-Bay – Finals Day

Hati-Hati for Tati Tati!

We have this card game we play with our family called Red Kings. It’s a fast-moving game that is strategic and involves memory. The problem is that certain members of the family love to cheat, so you have to keep a close eye on their dealings. As a result not only are you focusing on your own game but also on theirs – policing the pack of cards to make sure an ace doesn’t go somewhere it shouldn’t. Surfing a heat with Tati is like playing cards with my family – you gotta (as they say in Indonesia) Hati-hati…or “Watch out!”

With Tati you gotta keep a close eye on her for two reasons; one, because she might pull a fast one on you with priority, like she did with Sage in Mexico or Riss today and two, because Hati-hati, Tati-tati has a top-shelf backhand attack. You know on Youtube when you come across an MMA video and you get a dirty fighter. A fighter that wants to get all up in your grill and swear at you and take it to the ground for a good old sweaty close and personal wrestle – that’s like Tati. She gets dirty. Explores the outer fringes of morality. But her backhand attack holds fast to the truth. It’s refined, powerful and high-risk. Where the other female athletes rely on flow and power to get through heats, Tati takes big risks. She surfs tight and cracks the lip where it counts.

In her final heat not only did she out-surf Tyler Wright but she also played a superior tactical game, keeping Tyler Wright off (almost) every good wave that came through. Isn’t it nice to see someone who surfs high-risk to win an event? It’s like the world is as it should be.