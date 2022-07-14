Corona Open. Day Number Two.

Don’t Rush Me / Jordy Smith is Back!

After Griffin’s decadent rail carve performance, Griff handed the winners baton to Jordy.

Yesterday Jordy looked a touch slow. Those nuggety down-the-line conditions didn’t quite suit his big frame, but the slow rolling waves offered by Superstubes today were right up his alley. A match made in heaven. Jordy timed his turns to perfection. Some J-Bay locals have a sticker on their cars that say, ‘I’m a Local – Don’t Rush Me.’ or something to that effect. Today it felt like Jordy had that sticker on his surfboard.

His new house overlooking Tubes just completed, Jordy was un-rushed by the screaming crowd. He picked his sections and manoeuvres perfectly and let his power hacks do the talking. The judges heard the words emanating from those power hacks and issued Mr. Smith a duo of eight point rides.

In Jordy’s Round of 16 heat he came up against a scintillating Griffin Colapinto. Two names you’d expect in a final. But Jordy was an iron man. Jordy caught 6 waves to Griffin’s 14. On his 9.07 he acquired one of the barrels of the event: a lengthy water filled drainer, he navigated that thing like a pizza delivery man before Google Maps. Riding blind. This is his town and he knows the name of every street and the exit to every barrel. How good is it to see Jordy make a couple heats!? It’s like double-liming your cold Corona.