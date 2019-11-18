The Tokoloshe 

SHAPER:
Dennis Ellis
DIMENSIONS:
5’10” × 19 1⁄2” × 2 3⁄8” – 30L
FIN SETUP:
Twin fin
This has been the one board quiver for several years and like all our models it has been evolving over time with incremental improvements in rocker etc. Originally designed as a small wave hybrid it’s proven to go equally well in waves of consequence.
This board is made with EPS foam and top quality epoxy. Lighter, stronger and longer lasting as well as being more eco-friendly. Wave range1- 8ft for intermediate to advanced skill level. All our boards are made in house using the best available materials with personal cut files saved per customer.
EMAIL: ellisdennis.de@gmail.com
CELL: (+27) 83 735 4865
WEB: www.theboardroomsa.co.za
ADDR: 48 Brickmakers Kloof, South End, Port Elizabeth
FB : theboardroomsa IG: @dennisellis6393